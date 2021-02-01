Vucevic recorded 15 points (5-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block over 35 minutes in Sunday's 115-102 loss to Toronto.

Vucevic wasn't efficient from the floor Sunday, but he still finished second on the team in scoring while leading the Magic with 14 rebounds. He's converted on just 29 percent of his field goal attempts over the past two games, but he's posted double-doubles in four of the last six matchups and has still been a top contributor despite hie recent inefficiency.