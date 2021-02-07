Vucevic scored 17 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks across 24 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Bulls.

Vucevic didn't play at all in the fourth quarter as the Magic were being blown out on the second night of a back-to-back. His performance was relatively solid given the reduced workload, though he failed to convert efficiently from beyond the arc. Through 24 games, Vucevic is averaging a career-best 23.1 points and 11.4 rebounds and will remain the centerpiece of the Magic's offense.