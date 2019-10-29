Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Struggles in loss to Toronto

Vucevic scored five points (1-13 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with 12 rebounds and two assists during Orlando's 95-104 loss against Toronto on Monday.

Vucevic hadn't score under five points since April 2018 in a 101-92 win over Washington, but the most worrisome fact here should be his poor effort from the field. A bad game can happen to anyone, though, and Vucevic is widely expected to remain as Orlando's biggest scoring threat next Wednesday against the Knicks.