Vucevic went for 24 points (10-29 FG, 4-9 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals over 41 minutes during the Magic's 120-118 overtime loss to the Pacers on Friday.

The double-double is nothing new for Vucevic as he now has 11 of them in 16 games. What's troubling has been his shooting. In his last two games, Vucevic is shooting 37.5 percent from the floor after making 52.8 percent of his shots the first nine games of January.