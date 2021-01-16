Vucevic posted 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 26 minutes in Friday's loss to the Celtics.

Vucevic has been Orlando's top player by a wide margin this season, and this 15-point performance was his joint-lowest scoring effort of the campaign. He has also posted double-doubles in all but four of his outings, so this might have been nothing more than an off night for the talented big man. Vucevic will attempt to get back on track Saturday in another tough matchup against the Nets on the road.