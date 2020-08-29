Vucevic had 22 points (9-25 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 118-104 Game 5 loss to the Bucks.

Vucevic finished with more field-goal attempts than points in the final game of Orlando's postseason but again delivered a monster stat line. While his regular season per-game averages took a bit of a dip compared to 2018-19, Vucevic stepped up in a major way during these playoffs with the Magic down several starters due to injury. He remains the top offensive option for an Orlando team that sometimes struggles to score, neither of which seems all that likely to change heading into next season.