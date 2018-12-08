Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Suffers ankle injury

Vucevic went to the locker room Friday against the Pacers due to a right ankle injury, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Vucevic turned his ankle landing on Myles Turner's foot and limped to the locker room. Mo Bamba replaced him in the game and will presumably get extended run if Vucevic remains out. He should be considered questionable to return.

More News
Our Latest Stories