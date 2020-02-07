Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Swats three shots

Vucevic notched 25 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 105-103 loss at New York.

Vucevic doesn't offer much value on the defensive end of the court, and the three blocks he notched against the Knicks tied a season-high mark for him. Most of his upside lies on what he can do scoring and rebounding, and he averages 20.0 points (on 56.7 percent shooting) with 8.5 boards per game during his last four starts. He has topped the 20-point mark thrice during that span.