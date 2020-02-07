Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Swats three shots
Vucevic notched 25 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 105-103 loss at New York.
Vucevic doesn't offer much value on the defensive end of the court, and the three blocks he notched against the Knicks tied a season-high mark for him. Most of his upside lies on what he can do scoring and rebounding, and he averages 20.0 points (on 56.7 percent shooting) with 8.5 boards per game during his last four starts. He has topped the 20-point mark thrice during that span.
More News
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Quiet in loss•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-double in loss•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-double streak ends•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Back-to-back double-doubles•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Ugly shooting mars double-double•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Hits glass hard in win•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...