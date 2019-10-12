Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Takes part in practice

Vucevic (ankle) participated fully in Saturday's practice, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

While Vucevic was able to go through practice Saturday, it was entirely non-contact. It remains unclear whether he'll play Saturday, but he appears to be recovering well from the sprained ankle sustained in Monday's tilt with the Pistons.

More News
Our Latest Stories