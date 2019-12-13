Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Takes part in shootaround
Vucevic (ankle) participated in all of Friday's morning shootaround, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Vucevic has missed 10 straight games with a sprained right ankle and had been listed as doubtful ahead of Friday's game against the Rockets. His status remains uncertain, but his activity Friday morning is certainly a step in the right direction.
