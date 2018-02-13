Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Targeting Feb. 22 for return

Vucevic (hand) is planning to make his return Feb. 22 against the Knicks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Vucevic has missed 22 straight games after fracturing his left hand on Dec. 23. Prior to the injury, he was on pace to have one of the best seasons of his seven-year tenure, posting 17.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, a career-high 3.3 assists and a combined 2.1 steals/blocks per game. He's also added the three-ball to his game, drilling 1.4 per game at a 34.3 percent clip, with the added work on his shot contributing to his career-high 82.1 percent mark from the charity stripe. Once he returns, Bismack Biyombo will presumably return to the bench, where he averaged 4.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks across 14.9 minutes per game prior to Vucevic's injury.