Vucevic scored 28 points (12-18 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, five assists and a steal across 34 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Thunder.

Vucevic has scored at least 15 points in every game this season and has also double-doubled in three of the team's first four games, so it's safe to say Vucevic has been a reliable asset on both ends of the court for the Magic. He's expected to have a tougher matchup Thursday, however, as he will have to deal with Joel Embiid when Orlando takes on the Philadelphia 76ers to close out the calendar year.