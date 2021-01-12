Vucevic went for 28 points ( 11-25 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes during Monday's 121-99 loss to the Bucks.

The double-double was Vucevic's third straight and eight overall of the season. He continues to be the Magic's go-to scorer, leading the team in six of 11 games. He continues his impressive scoring pace as he has now gone for 20 or more points in seven of 11 games this season. He also has two games with 30 or more points after not recording his second 30-point performance last season until the 50th game.