Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Third straight double-double
Vucevic scored 17 points (8-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt) while adding 11 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 117-109 loss to the Wizards.
The 28-year-old recorded his third straight double-double, and ninth in 14 games, in the losing effort. Vucevic has been a rock for the Magic so far, scoring in double digits while grabbing at least eight boards in every game, and he's just a couple of made three-pointers away from averaging at least one steal, one block and one three a night as well.
More News
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Impressive again in comfortable victory•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-double in win over Wizards•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-double in win over Cavs•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Another double-double in loss to Clippers•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-doubles in impressive performance•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Posts team-high 16 points in loss•
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...