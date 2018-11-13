Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Third straight double-double

Vucevic scored 17 points (8-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt) while adding 11 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 117-109 loss to the Wizards.

The 28-year-old recorded his third straight double-double, and ninth in 14 games, in the losing effort. Vucevic has been a rock for the Magic so far, scoring in double digits while grabbing at least eight boards in every game, and he's just a couple of made three-pointers away from averaging at least one steal, one block and one three a night as well.