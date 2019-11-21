Magic's Nikola Vucevic: To be reevaluated in 7-10 days

Vucevic (ankle) will be reevaluated in 7 to 10 days after an MRI on Thursday confirmed a right lateral ankle sprain.

It was initially reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic that Vucevic is expected to miss at least four weeks, and while that may still be the case, this latest update from the Magic would seem to imply that there's a belief he could return sooner. For now, Vucevic can be safely ruled out for the remainder of December, with a further update likely to shed more light on his ultimate timetable.