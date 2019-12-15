Magic's Nikola Vucevic: To receive significant minutes

According to coach Steve Clifford, Vucevic (ankle) will play significant minutes but will receive less than his normal workload in Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Vucevic will draw the start in his first contest back from an extended absence and it sounds as though he will be heavily involved right away, even if he does not receive a full workload. The All-Star's return comes at a good time, as the Magic have lost three straight games heading into Sunday.