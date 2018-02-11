Magic's Nikola Vucevic: To remain out Monday
Vucevic (hand) will not play in Monday's game against the Bulls.
Vucevic continues to be ruled out from games a day in advance, so it's probably safe to assume that the Magic will hold their big man out of the lineup at least through the All-Star break. Bismack Biyombo, Khem Birch and Marreese Speights will continue to bolster the front-court in the meantime.
More News
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Will not play Saturday vs. Bucks•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Remains out Thursday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Upgraded to questionable Thursday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Listed as out Monday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Nearing return to full-contact work•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Making progress in recovery from broken hand•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...