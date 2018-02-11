Magic's Nikola Vucevic: To remain out Monday

Vucevic (hand) will not play in Monday's game against the Bulls.

Vucevic continues to be ruled out from games a day in advance, so it's probably safe to assume that the Magic will hold their big man out of the lineup at least through the All-Star break. Bismack Biyombo, Khem Birch and Marreese Speights will continue to bolster the front-court in the meantime.