Magic's Nikola Vucevic: To start Friday
Vucevic (rest) will start during Friday's preseason finale against the Cavaliers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Vucevic got the team's previous game off for rest. Coach Frank Vogel seemingly wants Vucevic to get a tune-up game in before the regular season.
