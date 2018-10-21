Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Triple-doubles in narrow loss

Vucevic managed 27 points (10-15 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, 12 assists, and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 116-115 loss to the 76ers.

Vucevic was massive for the Magic Saturday, recording just the second triple-double of his career. There were concerns heading into the season that Vucevic could see his playing time drop as a result of Mo Bamba being drafted by the Magic. While this could eventually be the case, Vucevic has shown that he still has plenty to offer from both a fantasy and reality perspective. Chances are he may have fallen slightly in your draft due to the apparent uncertainty and those owners who took a risk on him would be cheering right now. These kinds of performances are certainly far from the norm but demonstrate what he is capable of.