Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Upgraded to questionable Thursday
Vucevic (hand) has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Hawks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Vucevic has slowly been ramping up his activity in recent weeks and appears to be on the brink of a return following a month and a half layoff because of a fractured hand. Look for him to be reevaluated following the team's morning shootaround Thursday before a final decision is made on his availability. If Vucevic were to be cleared, there's a decent chance he'd come off the bench initially and be on some restrictions considering the lengthy absence. That said, the expectation is that Vucevic will ultimately reclaim his spot in the starting lineup at center, which would send Bismack Biyombo back to a bench role. Khem Birch would also be a candidate to see less playing time.
