Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Will be rested Tuesday vs. Spurs
Vucevic will sit out Tuesday's preseason game against the Spurs for rest, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
The Magic rested Bismack Biyombo in their last preseason game, so they'll now flip the two and give Vucevic the night off for rest in anticipation of the upcoming regular-season grind. Vucevic should be back in the lineup come Friday's preseason finale against the Cavaliers, though Biyombo will draw the start at center in the meantime.
