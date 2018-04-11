Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Will not play full workload Wednesday

Vucevic will play "not big minutes" according to coach Frank Vogel during Wednesday's season finale against the Wizards, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Wednesday's season finale is essentially meaningless for Orlando, so the organization will opt to reduce Vucevic's workload, limiting his potential for injury. As a result, Bismack Buyombo and Khem Birch should see an uptick in minutes.