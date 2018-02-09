Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Will not play Saturday vs. Bucks

Vucevic (hand) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The fact that Vucevic has already been ruled out for Saturday's contest suggests that the big man still has a little ways to go before he able to play again. Coach Frank Vogel said Thursday that he still needs to see Vucevic participate in a few practices before he returns to the floor, and that may not happen until after the All-Star break. Bismack Biyombo will start at center once again in Vucevic's absence.