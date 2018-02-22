Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Will start, be limited Thursday
Vucevic (hand) will start in Thursday's game against the Knicks, but he is not expected to play his regular minutes load, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
As expected, Vucevic will return to the lineup Thursday after logging a full practice Tuesday. The big man has been out since late December with a fractured hand, though, so it may take him a while to get back into full game shape. As a result, fantasy owners should remain cautious with using Vucevic until he is able to play a full dose of minutes again. With Vucevic back in the starting lineup, Bismack Biyombo will return to his role off the bench while his value is decreased rather sharply moving forward.
More News
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: On track to return Thursday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Targeting Feb. 22 for return•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: To remain out Monday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Will not play Saturday vs. Bucks•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Remains out Thursday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Upgraded to questionable Thursday•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...