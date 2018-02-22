Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Will start, be limited Thursday

Vucevic (hand) will start in Thursday's game against the Knicks, but he is not expected to play his regular minutes load, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

As expected, Vucevic will return to the lineup Thursday after logging a full practice Tuesday. The big man has been out since late December with a fractured hand, though, so it may take him a while to get back into full game shape. As a result, fantasy owners should remain cautious with using Vucevic until he is able to play a full dose of minutes again. With Vucevic back in the starting lineup, Bismack Biyombo will return to his role off the bench while his value is decreased rather sharply moving forward.