Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Wins post-battle Monday

Vucevic totaled 28 points (11-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists across 29 minutes in Monday's 119-98 win over the 76ers.

Vucevic's big game was even bigger given his opponent was one of the better centers in the NBA, Joel Embiid. He went toe-to-toe with Embiid the whole night, outscoring him and committing no fouls or turnovers in the game, while Embiid had four and five of each of those respectively. Vucevic has proven he is an elite playmaker from the paint and deserves some more recognition for his efforts.