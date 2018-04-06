Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Won't play due to back tightness

Vucevic is out for Friday's contest against the Hornets due to lower back tightness.

Vucevic was originally left off the injury report after not playing Wednesday due to rest purposes. But, he's apparently picked up some back soreness between shootaround and pre-game warmups, forcing him to sit out Friday's tilt. In his stead, Bismack Biyombo will draw another start.

