Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Won't play due to back tightness
Vucevic is out for Friday's contest against the Hornets due to lower back tightness.
Vucevic was originally left off the injury report after not playing Wednesday due to rest purposes. But, he's apparently picked up some back soreness between shootaround and pre-game warmups, forcing him to sit out Friday's tilt. In his stead, Bismack Biyombo will draw another start.
More News
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Not on Friday's injury report•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Out for rest Wenesday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-doubles Sunday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-doubles in Friday's loss•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Posts big double-double versus Nets•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Contributes full line in Saturday's win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....