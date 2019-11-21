Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Won't return Wednesday

Vucevic suffered a sprained right ankle Wednesday against the Raptors and will not return.

Vucevic suffered the injury after landing awkwardly following a block attempt in the second quarter. He had to be helped to the locker room, so it's no surprise to see him ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game. Vucevic will be reevaluated in the coming days before the Magic determine his status for Saturday's game against Indiana. Prior to exiting, Vucevic tallied three points (1-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and a block in 11 minutes.