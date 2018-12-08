Magic's Nikola Vucevic: X-rays negative, returns Friday

Vucevic underwent X-rays on his ankle, which returned negative, and re-entered Friday's game against the Pacers with 7:21 remaining in the second quarter, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Vucevic was able to avoid any structural damage to his ankle, and he's feeling well enough to go back out on the floor. It's possible he lands on the injury report for Monday's game against the Mavericks.