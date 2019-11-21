Magic's Nikola Vucevic: X-Rays negative

Vucevic said that X-rays on his injured ankle were negative and that he'll have an MRI on Thursday, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

While the initial returns on Vucevic's injury were positive, a further update on his status will be postponed until tomorrow. The results of Thursday's MRI, paired with how Vucevic feels over the next couple of days will determine his availability for Saturday's game against Indiana. Considering that Vucevic was spotted in a walking boot and using crutches postgame, it seems like a safe bet that he could be held out, in which case Khem Birch would likely get the start with Mo Bamba and Amile Jefferson factoring in off the bench.