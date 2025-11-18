site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Magic's Noah Penda: Assigned to G League
RotoWire Staff
Orlando assigned Penda to the G League's Osceola Magic on Tuesday.
Even with some injuries in Orlando, Penda hasn't been able to break through Orlando's rotation. In seven appearances at the NBA level, he's averaging 6.7 minutes per contest.
