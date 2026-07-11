Magic's Noah Penda: Finishes with 12 points Saturday

Penda finished with 12 points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 29 minutes in Saturday's 93-88 Summer League win over Miami.

Penda scored 23 points and shot 5-for-10 from deep in Thursday's 86-74 Summer League loss to the Hornets. While the 2025 No. 32 overall pick wasn't efficient offensively and committed six turnovers, he at least remained productive on the defensive side of the ball. Penda played sparingly in his 59 regular-season appearances with Orlando during the 2025-26 campaign, though he averaged 7.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals while shooting 40.0 percent from behind the arc in two starts. He will likely continue to battle for minutes moving ahead. However, the door is open for Penda to receive more chances to start at some point in 2026-27, even if it takes an injury to a starter for that to happen.