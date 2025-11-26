Penda ended with 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 144-103 win over the 76ers.

Penda has now played in at least 20 minutes in consecutive contests, flirting with double-doubles in both games. While this trend is unlikely to hold long-term, injuries to Jonathan Isaac (back) and Paolo Banchero (groin) may give more opportunities to Penda, and could be an intriguing add for fantasy managers in deeper leagues.