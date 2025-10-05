Penda (rest) recorded six points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one steal and one block across 15 minutes in Saturday's 126-118 preseason win over the Heat.

Penda made his preseason debut after sitting out the team's Summer League finale due to rest purposes. The 2025 second-round pick isn't guaranteed to crack the rotation immediately, but he could see the floor if injuries arise within the team's forward group. The 20-year-old played for Le Mans in France during the 2024-25 campaign, where he averaged 10.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game across 30 appearances.