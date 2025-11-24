Penda ended Sunday's 138-129 loss to the Celtics with 13 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block across 23 minutes.

Penda was recalled from the G League's Osceola Magic on Friday, and while he only logged two minutes Saturday, he was much more involved Sunday with Wendell Carter (ankle), Goga Bitadze (ankle) and Paolo Banchero (groin) sidelined. Penda was averaging 2.4 points and 2.0 rebounds in seven NBA appearances entering the day, so he's unlikely to be worth rostering once the frontcourt returns to health.