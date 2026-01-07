Penda supplied 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 120-112 loss to the Wizards.

Penda played the entire fourth quarter and a career-high 27 minutes as head coach Jahmal Mosley opted to stay with the bench unit after they staged a strong comeback attempt from a 26-point deficit. The 2025 second-round pick notched his fourth game with 10 or more points while setting a career high with four swipes. Penda has bounced between Orlando and the G League this season, but has been impressive in the five games in the NBA where he's logged at least 20 minutes, averaging 10.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.9 blocks across 24 minutes per game.