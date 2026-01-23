Penda posted 13 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 19 minutes during Thursday's 124-97 loss to Charlotte.

Penda did nearly half of his scoring in garbage time after the Hornets got out to a large lead. He presumably saw more playing time Thursday due to the blowout and the fact that Franz Wagner sat out with an ankle injury. Penda has shown flashes so far in his rookie campaign, but he simply isn't getting enough consistent playing time to roster in most league formats.