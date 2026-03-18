Penda attempted zero field goals while recording two rebounds, one assist and one steal over seven minutes during the Magic's 113-108 loss to the Thunder on Tuesday.

Despite the small amount of playing time, Penda's minus-16 point differential was second worst on the Magic behind Jett Howard (minus-23), and the former sat on the bench for the entire second half. It wasn't a great sign for Penda, who entered Tuesday's game averaging 17.0 minutes per game since March 3. The rookie second-rounder should still see some playing time off the bench for as long as Jonathan Isaac (knee), Franz Wagner (ankle) and Anthony Black (abdomen) are sidelined, but Penda's lack of playing time in the second half is worth monitoring.