Penda registered 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 12 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals over 24 minutes during Saturday's 128-127 overtime victory over the Jazz.

Penda is definitely making some waves with the parent club, and his standout performance alongside Paolo Banchero suggests he might see an extended stay with the team. He was originally called up to provide support for that absence, but the 2025 second-round pick is making a case for a contract adjustment.