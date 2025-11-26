Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Magic's Orlando Robinson: Coming off bench Tuesday
Robinson will be deployed off the bench Tuesday against the 76ers.
Robinson drew a rare start Sunday with both Wendell Carter (ankle) and Goga Bitadze (ankle) sidelined. However, Robinson will retreat to his usual bench role now that the Orlando frontcourt has returned to health.