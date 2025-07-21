The Magic have signed Robinson to a two-way contract, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Robinson spent the 2024-25 campaign with the Kings and Raptors, playing in 44 regular-season games. He averaged 6.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 17.5 minutes per game, shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Toronto waived the Fresno State product on April 10, who will have a chance at a fresh start with his new squad.