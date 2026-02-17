The Magic waived Robinson on Tuesday.

Orlando has instead decided to replace Robinson's two-way roster spot with Alex Morales to reinforce their backcourt depth. With Moritz Wagner now healthy, it's likely Robinson, who hasn't appeared in a game since Dec. 26, became more expendable. For the time being, Robinson's next steps could entail reporting back to the G League's Osceola Magic for the first time since the middle of the December to maintain his stock.