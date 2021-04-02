Porter is averaging 22.3 minutes, 8.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals in his first three games with the Magic.

Porter will have plenty of opportunities to produce for the Magic, who are now without four players who were averaging 20-plus minutes. The 2013 third-overall pick hasn't exactly been proficient, only making one of nine three-point attempts and shooting just 36 percent from the field since the switch. The poor play could simply be an outlier considering Porter hasn't shot below 44 percent since his rookie season in Washington, but it may take time to get acclimated to his new teammates.