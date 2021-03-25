Porter, along with Wendell Carter and two first-round picks, was traded to the Magic for Nikola Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

It took a strong offer from the Bulls to get the deal done, but part of the result is Porter being sent to the Magic. Porter has been riddled with injuries over the past two seasons, essentially killing his fantasy value. Over his past nine games, he saw just 18.7 minutes per game, as it seemed like coach Billy Donovan liked other options at forward. In joining the rebuilding Magic, Porter may see more minutes and touches than he did with the Bulls, though he could also be a buyout candidate if the Magic decide to prioritize younger forwards like Chuma Okeke. However, he hardly fits the team's aspirations at this point, considering his status as a veteran.