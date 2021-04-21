site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Magic's Otto Porter: Out Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Porter (foot) is out Thursday against the Pelicans.
Porter remains out and doesn't have a timetable for a return. Thursday will be his 11th straight absence.
