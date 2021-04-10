site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: magics-otto-porter-out-vs-bucks | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Magic's Otto Porter: Out vs. Bucks
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Porter (foot) is out for Sunday's contest against the Bucks.
Porter is out for a fifth straight game as he recovers from left foot soreness. His next chance to play arrives Monday against the Spurs.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 5 min read
Alex Barutha
• 5 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read
Alex Barutha
• 6 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read