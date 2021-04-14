site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Magic's Otto Porter: Out Wednesday
Porter (foot) is out Wednesday against the Bulls.
Porter's left foot soreness will cost him a seventh straight game. His next chance to play arrives Friday against the Raptors.
