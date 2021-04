Porter is questionable for Saturday's game against the Jazz due to left foot pain.

Porter has played three games since joining the Magic. In 22.3 minutes, he's averaged 8.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals. If Porter ends up shelved, James Ennis, Dwayne Bacon and Chuma Okeke are candidates to have more responsibilities.