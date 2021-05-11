Porter (foot) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

Orlando has been evaluating Porter's status on a game-by-game basis since he was first added to the injury report in April 3 with left foot pain, but there's little reason to think he'll play again this season. Not only have the Magic provided little in the way of updates regarding where Porter stands in his recovery process, but the team isn't incentivized to bring the veteran back and hand him minutes at the expense of younger players on the roster. The 27-year-old will become a free agent this summer and will likely be moving on from Orlando.