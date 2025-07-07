Banchero agreed to a five-year maximum rookie extension with the Magic on Monday that could reach $287 million, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Banchero is now locked in with the Magic on a long-term pact after spending the first three years of his career in Orlando. The star forward has already earned one All-Star selection and will look to lead the team on a deep playoff run alongside Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane and Jalen Suggs next season. Banchero appeared in only 46 regular-season outings in 2024-25 due to a right oblique strain, averaging 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.9 three-pointers while shooting 45.2 percent from the field across 34.4 minutes per game.