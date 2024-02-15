Banchero supplied 36 points (15-20 FG, 6-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 118-100 victory over New York.

Banchero showed why he was selected to his first All-Star game as he missed just five of his 20 shots in Wednesday's win. His six threes was his most of the year and he's shooting 36.5 percent from beyond the arc this season, up from 29.8 percent in 2022-23. Banchero will look to showcase his talents more at the All-Star game in Indiana on Sunday.